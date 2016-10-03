TradeMark Car Wash opens in Plano

As Plano continues to boom with new business, one more officially calls the city home; TradeMark Car Wash, located at 1101 Coit Road, is now open and offering customers a whiff of that new car wash smell. Combining European technology with American luxury, the $5 million facility features a 135-foot car wash conveyor, dual 80-foot detailing belts, and a lobby that rivals a high-end sports bar or swanky hotel lounge. Surrounded by seamless glass windows, customers can fully view their vehicle’s processing from start to finish while sipping on an espresso or glass of wine.

Yes, wine. The upscale car wash serves complimentary beer and wine while awaiting Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission certification. In addition the lobby features local fountain drinks by Oak Cliff Beverage Works, complimentary fresh ground coffee, specialty coffees for purchase, and a variety of both indulgent and healthy snack items.

“With this location, we really took a step back and asked ourselves, ‘As a consumer what would be the perfect car wash?’ And to us, this is it!” remarked Tom Miller, owner of TradeMark Car Wash. “Get a professional car wash and enjoy a good glass of wine while watching sports or the news on one of several HD screens.”

The innovative exterior design features two 15-foot wide detail belts creating a moving assembly line with on demand product applications where both the vehicle and cleaning staff are carried together through the cleaning process. The German technology is widely popular in Europe’s major cities, however the detail belts are a first in Texas.

“Last year we attended the International Carwash Association’s Europe Show in Amsterdam and were introduced to a more efficient method of processing vehicles,” said Miller. “Adopting a moving production approach improves productivity in our detail services delivering consistent, high quality service on full display to the customer from the comforts of the lobby.”

This is the second location for the brand. TradeMark Car Wash has served the Allen community for more than decade. And while the Plano address was home to previous car wash iterations, following the extensive yearlong overhaul this facility has staying power and is poised to become a community staple. TradeMark Car Wash will employ approximately 75 staff and is currently hiring for all positions. Applicants are encouraged to apply in person at the Plano location.

TradeMark Car Wash features: