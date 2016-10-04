Holiday Craft Bazaar with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Womenâ€™s Club

Hosted by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Women’s Club,Â aÂ club is open to all women of the parish, the Holiday Craft Bazaar has been a local tradition since 1987. The is the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Women’s Club’sÂ only fundraiser. The current location is in theÂ St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Faith Formation Center. Over the years, they’ve seen an increase in vendors and shoppers, so be sure to stop by for some truly unique handmade crafts, food and drink.

The club uses funds from the bazaar to support our church ministries and Plano/Collin County community organizations.

When: October 7â€“8

October 7 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 8 | 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: St. Elizabeth Ann SetonÂ Faith Formation Center |Â 3100 W. Spring Creek Pkwy. Plano, TXÂ 75023

More: EmailÂ [email protected]