Susan G. Komen and Zumba have partnered in the fight against breast cancer with the Party in Pink Zumbathon! On October 22, show up bright and early at Celebration Event Center in Plano. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Party in Pink Zumbathon

When: October 22 | 9:30 a.m

Where: Celebration Event Center | 2165 W Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75075

Cost: $25 at the door | $21 prepay on Pay Pal

More: zumbafitnesswithcarlos.com