Arthritis Symposium with the Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery

The Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery, in collaboration with the Arthritis Foundation North Texas, invites you to join us for an Arthritis Symposium. This free event will feature speakers on the medical staff at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery as well as experts from the community covering a variety of topics related to arthritis.

Learn more about osteoarthritis and rheumatic diseases, nutrition information, traditional and holistic approaches to managing arthritis and more.

Breakfast will be provided.

Arthritis Symposium

When: Saturday, November 5 | 9 a.m.-noon

Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m.

Where: Gleneagles Country Club | 5401 Park Blvd. Plano Tx 75093

Cost: FREE but seating is limited. Please call 972.403.2792 or email [email protected] to reserve your seat.