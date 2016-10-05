‘Neath the Wreath 2016 with JLCC

Plan ahead for holiday shopping with Junior League of Collin County’s ‘Neath the Wreath gift market!

This is the 21st annual ‘Neath the Wreath, where over 10,000 shoppers join in holiday gift shopping at the Plano Centre. This five-day fundraiser features the best in holiday and home décor, ladies clothing and accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items and gourmet food from over 100 carefully selected merchants. There is something for everyone on your shopping list, so you won’t want to miss Collin County’s largest holiday shopping event!

The wildly popular Ladies Night Out will be on Wednesday, November 9, and features the opportunity to pre-shop ‘Neath the Wreath, sip a cocktail, and attend the silent auction.

Proceeds from ‘Neath the Wreath and other events held benefit the many JLCC charitable projects, volunteer training, community grants and programs impacting Collin County, including: Collin County Council on Family Violence (CCCFV), Done in a Day projects impacting 30-40 agencies annually, Kids in the Kitchen, My Friend’s House, Life Skills for City House, JuMP Juvenile Mentoring Program, JLCC C.A.R.E.S, HopeWorks, Emergency Respose Corp and many others. In addition to ‘Neath the Wreath, annual JLCC fundraisers include American Girl Fashion Show and Trinkets to Treasures Resale.

Some of the popular vendors and retailers that will be found there include: South Austin Gallery, WeePee Play Tents, McCains Furniture Company, Texas Toffee, Make your Mark!, Wreaths by Beth and much more.

21th Annual ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market

When: November 9-13

Wednesday, November 9 | 6 p.m. (Ladies Night Out Preview)

Thursday, November 10 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, November 11 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 13 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Plano Centre | 2000 East Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75074

Cost:

General market:

$10: Per ticket in advance at Tom Thumb Collin County store locations

$13: Online at neaththewreath.org and at the door.

Free: Children 12 and under

Ladies Night Out

$50 each – available beginning October 13 online at neaththewreath.org

More: neaththewreath.org

For safety reasons, baby strollers, rolling carts, rolling bags, wagons, and pets are not allowed.