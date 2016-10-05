One 2 One Restaurant & Bar wins 1st place in DFW Restaurant AIFW Week Food & Wine Pairing Contest

We all know Frisco has some great food, but now DFW Restaurant Week has made it official! One 2 One Restaurant & Bar in Frisco has taken the 1st place award in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week AIFW Food & Wine Pairing Contest. One 2 One Restaurant & Bar in Frisco and its Executive Chef Juan Garcia and Wine Director Amy Cole created a menu to die for.

“A magnificent wine and food pairing experience surprises the palette and boggles the mind,” said a contest judge.

“The watermelon salad with arugula, mint, pistachios, Kalamata olives and feta drizzled with Serrano lime vinaigrette paired remarkably well with the Riesling from Columbia Valley,” said Alberto Sabatini, one of the local judges. “As first place winners, The One 2 One Team will soon be off to each experience an educational course of their choosing compliments of the AIWF D/FW Chapter’s Scholarship Program.”

Second place in the AIWF contest is awarded to Kenichi Chef Ken McCullough and Wine Professional Richard Torres. Second place winners will receive a monetary reward from AIWF.

“One of the greatest things about DFW Restaurant Week is the many opportunities to select wine pairings at many of the participating restaurants. It is the mecca for wine and food pairings — truly a fun culinary exploration each year,” said Debbie McKeever, AIWF Board Member.

“Congratulations to the contest winners for creating such thoughtful and delicious menus and pairings,” said Kelly Waterman of DFW Restaurant Week. “Our thanks to all of the restaurants who took part this year, making dining out a truly unique and memorable experience that also supports the work of the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope in our community.”

Contest entries are judged on how effectively the menu describes the dishes, and how well the wines are paired to the menu items. Six to eight culinary professionals with extensive knowledge and/or education of food and wine individually judge the menu entries. Judging is “blind” with as much anonymity as possible to ensure unbiased decisions. First place winners each receive a $2,000 scholarship from the AIWF D/FW Chapter for expenses and tuition to attend a class of their choice. This is the seventeenth year for the contest.

Our local chefs and wine professionals all made tremendous efforts this year for DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers.

More than 130 restaurants across the Metroplex participated in DFW Restaurant Week, with 20% of every meal donated to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area and Lena Pope in Tarrant County. We’re already salivating over thoughts of next year.