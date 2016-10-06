Free Arthritis Symposium with Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery

You’re invited to a free event on managing arthritis through traditional and holistic approaches. It’s a problem that can affect people of all ages, so everyone is welcome.

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery, in collaboration with the Arthritis Foundation North Texas, hosts an Arthritis Symposium at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano.

“‘Arthritis’ is not a single disease; it is an informal way of referring to joint pain or joint disease. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis and related conditions,” according to the Arthritis Foundation.

The event will feature a free breakfast and speakers on the medical staff at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery as well as experts from the community covering a variety of topics related to arthritis.

Learn more about osteoarthritis and rheumatic diseases, nutrition information, traditional and holistic approaches to managing arthritis and more.

ARTHRITIS SYMPOSIUM

When: Saturday, November 5 | 9 a.m.-noon

Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m.

Where: Gleneagles Country Club | 5401 Park Blvd., Plano, Texas 75093

Cost: FREE but seating is limited. Call 972.403.2792 or email [email protected] to reserve your seat.