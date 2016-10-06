Events

Free cookies during National Cookie Month

National Cookie Month

That’s right, y’all—free cookies! Follow the smell of fresh-baked, homemade cookies to HarborChase of Plano in celebration of National Cookie Month in October.

HarborChase is giving out free cookies all month! All you have to do is give them a call (972.362.1110) to reserve a delicious dozen chocolate chip cookies made with love by Chef Briggs’.

Use the code: “COOKIE MONTH” for one use.

The first 10 to sign up receive Chef Briggs’ recipe for his signature cookies.

 

HarborChase of Plano | 5340 Towne Square Dr., Plano, Texas 75024

For more information, visit harborchase.com.

 

 

 

