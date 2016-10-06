Events, Frisco, Halloween, Upcoming

Halloween activities at the National Videogame Museum

Get into the Halloween spirit this month by visiting the National Videogame Museum (NVM) in Frisco!

Every game console and computer will feature a spooky game, and the official Halloween party will take place on October 29 with complimentary trick-or-treating and costume contests. Gamers of all ages are welcome to participate. Halloween at NVM runs all month!

The Halloween party will take place Saturday, October 29, with trick-or-treating all day. Additionally, the cosplay costume contests will take place at 5 p.m. (ages 13 and under) and 6 p.m. (ages 14 and up). (Bonus points will be given to participants in videogame-themed costumes!)

Prizes include: 2 family memberships to NVM (one membership per contest) and swag bags filled with cool museum merchandise!

When: Saturday, October 29 | 10 a.m. -8 p.m.

Where: National Videogame Museum | 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy., Frisco, TX 75034

Admission: $12

  • $10 for children 10 and under, military, educators, seniors (Valid ID required upon purchase of military, educators and seniors tickets.)
  • Costume contest entrants get 50% off admission!

More:  nvmusa.org

