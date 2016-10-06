Halloween activities at the National Videogame Museum

Get into the Halloween spirit this month by visiting the National Videogame Museum (NVM) in Frisco!

Every game console and computer will feature a spooky game, and the official Halloween party will take place on October 29 with complimentary trick-or-treating and costume contests. Gamers of all ages are welcome to participate. Halloween at NVM runs all month!

The Halloween party will take place Saturday, October 29, with trick-or-treating all day. Additionally, the cosplay costume contests will take place at 5 p.m. (ages 13 and under) and 6 p.m. (ages 14 and up). (Bonus points will be given to participants in videogame-themed costumes!)

Prizes include: 2 family memberships to NVM (one membership per contest) and swag bags filled with cool museum merchandise!

Halloween party at NVM

When: Saturday, October 29 | 10 a.m. -8 p.m.

Where: National Videogame Museum | 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy., Frisco, TX 75034

Admission: $12

$10 for children 10 and under, military, educators, seniors (Valid ID required upon purchase of military, educators and seniors tickets.)

Costume contest entrants get 50% off admission!

More: nvmusa.org