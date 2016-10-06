Simply Designed by Me: Discover your inner artist

We’re pretty crazy about sip-and-paint shops. Simply Designed By Me is a new sip-and-paint spot, offering sessions for kids and grown-ups alike. You bring your friends and your favorite soda, wine and they do the rest, offering supplies for you to design your own masterpiece. Paint on canvas, wood–even glass–and take it home with you, a perfect new keepsake or a gift for a loved one. Simply Designed by Me will also bring the party to you.

“I wanted to give my sister a special keepsake for her shower,” writes one customer on the website. “I called Simply Designed by Me and they gave me the perfect idea. They came to our place and we created a custom artwork Simply Designed by Me, for my sister.”

Be sure to ask how you can host a Simply Designed party and use it to raise money for the charity of your choice too!

Simply Designed By Me

Hours: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Times may vary when Party or Sessions are scheduled

Where: 8604 Preston Rd., Ste. 120, Plano, TX 75024

More: 972.521.6008 | simplydesignedbyme.com