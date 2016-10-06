Top 10 Fall events in Texas and outside of Plano

Plano has just about everything … but everyone needs a little vacation sometimes. Here are some of the best festivals and other tourist attractions that will take you out of Plano and all around Texas. Have a staycation in Dallas, or go all the way to Austin. Here are the best ways to enjoy fall outside of Plano!

Austin Film Festival

When: October 13-20

Where: Austin, TX

Driving Distance: 3 ½ hours

Austin knows its cinema. Recognized as one of the top film festivals in the country, this cinematic event celebrates both top-billed films and indies alike.

More: austinfilmfestival.com

28th Annual Harvest Festival

When: October 14-16

Where: Woodville, TX

Driving Distance: 4 hours

The Harvest Festival is dedicated to celebrating East Texas’ rich culture through exhibitors, presenters, displays, and performances all set in our “Living Village” grounds circa 1840-1920. All participants come dressed in period costumes, using period tools, and demonstrating period skills!

More: heritage-village.org/HarvestFestival.htm

Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest

When: October 22

Where: Fredericksburg, TX

Driving Distance: 5 hours

Held downtown at Marktplatz, the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest is a full-course celebration of Texas food and wine. Expect music, specialty booths, food court … everything you could want!

More: fbgfoodandwinefest.com/

Ghost Tours in Granbury

When: October

Where: Granbury, TX

Driving Distance: 2 hours

Granbury Ghosts and Legends Tour is a walking tour of Granbury’s Historic Square, one of the seven best ghost tours in the country. Last Mile Cemetery Tour is your chance to explore the history of the area and famous residents including the notorious Jesse James. This tour is by reservation only.

More: granburytours.com/Pages/default.aspx

Sound on Sound Festival

When: November 4-6

Where: Austin, TX

Driving Distance: 3 ½ hours

Three days of music with local, national and international touring musicians, Sound on Sound is Austin’s newest progressive music festival. Visit the beautiful Sherwood Forest for indie rock, hip hop, punk and dance acts.

More: soundonsoundfest.com

Wimberley Alive Arts and Music Festival

When: November 10-13

Where: Wimberley, TX

Driving Distance: 4 ½ hours

In Downtown Wimberley, visit two artists’ villages sponsored by WVAL, and 5 stages of live music! There will be food vendors, demonstrations and other fun activities. Plus, it’s free.

More: wimberleyalive.org

Craving a stay-cation? Here are some events a little closer to home.

Autumn at the Arboretum

When: September 17-November 23

Where: Dallas, TX

Nationally recognized as one of “America’s Best Pumpkin Festivals” Autumn at the Arboretum celebrates the pumpkin harvest with magic, mazes and 90,000 pumpkins. For the 11th year, Autumn at the Arboretum will include the one-acre Pumpkin Village in the Pecan Grove, featuring artful arrangements of tens of thousands of pumpkins, gourds, squash, bales of hay and cornstalks.

More: Autumn at the Arboretum

Boo at the Zoo

When: October 28-30

Where: Fort Worth

Come in costume and see the Fort Worth Zoo and enjoy special activities and Halloween entertainment. Family friendly!

More: fortworthzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo

Untapped Festival in Dallas

When: November 12

Where: Dallas, TX

Untapped Festival is a craft beer and music festival series. It began three years ago and will feature 100 breweries and 400 beers.

More: untapped-festival.com/dal

Ghostly Hauntings in McKinney

When: Third Saturday of every month

Where: McKinney, TX

Driving Distance: 18 Minutes

The Ghostly Hauntings at Chestnut Square tour is a 2 hour lantern led tour of the historic homes at Chestnut Square. Hear the history of the homes, the people who lived in them, how they lived and all the ghostly hauntings that happen in each house.

More: chestnutsquare.org/things/tours

For Plano events, see planoprofile.com/category/upcoming.

Enjoy the Fall weather!