Top 10 Fall events in Texas and outside of Plano

Plano has just about everything … but everyone needs a little vacation sometimes. Here are some of the best festivals and other tourist attractions that will take you out of Plano and all around Texas. Have a staycation in Dallas, or go all the way to Austin. Here are the best ways to enjoy fall outside of Plano!
Austin Film Festival
When: October 13-20
Where: Austin, TX
Driving Distance: 3 ½ hours
Austin knows its cinema. Recognized as one of the top film festivals in the country, this cinematic event celebrates both top-billed films and indies alike.
More: austinfilmfestival.com
28th Annual Harvest Festival
When: October 14-16
Where: Woodville, TX
Driving Distance: 4 hours
The Harvest Festival is dedicated to celebrating East Texas’ rich culture through exhibitors, presenters, displays, and performances all set in our “Living Village” grounds circa 1840-1920. All participants come dressed in period costumes, using period tools, and demonstrating period skills!
More: heritage-village.org/HarvestFestival.htm
Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest
When: October 22
Where: Fredericksburg, TX
Driving Distance: 5 hours
Held downtown at Marktplatz, the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest is a full-course celebration of Texas food and wine. Expect music, specialty booths, food court … everything you could want!
More: fbgfoodandwinefest.com/
Ghost Tours in Granbury
When: October
Where: Granbury, TX
Driving Distance: 2 hours
Granbury Ghosts and Legends Tour is a walking tour of Granbury’s Historic Square, one of the seven best ghost tours in the country. Last Mile Cemetery Tour is your chance to explore the history of the area and famous residents including the notorious Jesse James. This tour is by reservation only.
More: granburytours.com/Pages/default.aspx
Sound on Sound Festival
When: November 4-6
Where: Austin, TX
Driving Distance: 3 ½ hours
Three days of music with local, national and international touring musicians, Sound on Sound is Austin’s newest progressive music festival. Visit the beautiful Sherwood Forest for indie rock, hip hop, punk and dance acts.
More: soundonsoundfest.com
Wimberley Alive Arts and Music Festival
When: November 10-13
Where: Wimberley, TX
Driving Distance: 4 ½ hours
In Downtown Wimberley, visit two artists’ villages sponsored by WVAL, and 5 stages of live music! There will be food vendors, demonstrations and other fun activities. Plus, it’s free.
More: wimberleyalive.org
Craving a stay-cation? Here are some events a little closer to home.
Autumn at the Arboretum
When: September 17-November 23
Where: Dallas, TX
Nationally recognized as one of “America’s Best Pumpkin Festivals” Autumn at the Arboretum celebrates the pumpkin harvest with magic, mazes and 90,000 pumpkins. For the 11th year, Autumn at the Arboretum will include the one-acre Pumpkin Village in the Pecan Grove, featuring artful arrangements of tens of thousands of pumpkins, gourds, squash, bales of hay and cornstalks.
More: Autumn at the Arboretum
Boo at the Zoo
When: October 28-30
Where: Fort Worth
Come in costume and see the Fort Worth Zoo and enjoy special activities and Halloween entertainment. Family friendly!
More: fortworthzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo
Untapped Festival in Dallas
When: November 12
Where: Dallas, TX
Untapped Festival is a craft beer and music festival series. It began three years ago and will feature 100 breweries and 400 beers.
More: untapped-festival.com/dal
Ghostly Hauntings in McKinney
When: Third Saturday of every month
Where: McKinney, TX
Driving Distance: 18 Minutes
The Ghostly Hauntings at Chestnut Square tour is a 2 hour lantern led tour of the historic homes at Chestnut Square. Hear the history of the homes, the people who lived in them, how they lived and all the ghostly hauntings that happen in each house.
More: chestnutsquare.org/things/tours
For Plano events, see planoprofile.com/category/upcoming.
Enjoy the Fall weather!