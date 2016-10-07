Grand Opening and Open House for Restore Center for Integrative Medicine

The dedicated team of the Restore Center for Integrative Medicine has just announced their Grand Opening! Plano just got a little healthier. Restore is a modern medical practice where traditional medicine unites with holistic therapies to heal and prevent disease. Be sure to stop by and find out how the Integrative Medicine approach can help you restore your health and improve your quality of life.

The team is led by Dr. Ayesha Aman, a board certified internist. Their team includes a nutritionist, exercise physiologist, clinical psychologist, acupuncturist and massage therapist as well. They provide patient-centered care that addresses all sides of a patient’s health such as nutrition, sleep, stress and work with a focus on improving quality of life.

RESTORE Center Open House

When: Tuesday, October 18 | 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: 6517 W. Plano Pkwy., Ste. A Plano, Texas

More: 214.396.0500 | therestorecenter.com