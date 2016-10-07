LegacyTexas donate $10K to Plano Family YMCA

The Plano Family YMCA 2016 Annual Campaign received a donated check of $10,0000 from LegacyTexas. The purpose of the Annual Campaign is to assist people who would benefit from YMCA Programs, regardless of circumstances or ability.

“This past summer 80 kids in the Plano area participated in our Safety Around Water program,” said Plano Family YMCA Vice President of Operations Mike Jobe in a press release. “This program was held in underserved apartment complexes, and teaches children the importance of how to be safe around swimming pools and other bodies of water.”

Last year’s Plano Family YMCA Annual Campaign raised a total of $180,000. The donated money was used to provide scholarships to youth for sports such as basketball, soccer and baseball. In addition, scholarships were provided to students enrolled in the Plano YMCA preschool program, family and active older adult memberships, diabetes prevention program for youth and adults and YMCA Livestrong for cancer survivors.

“The Annual Campaign unites volunteers, donors and participants in the Plano community,” said Mike. “Our goal is to strengthen and build our Plano community.” The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations, and continues to focus on strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

