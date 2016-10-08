Equest Men’s Auxiliary Golf Classic and Veterans Tribute dinner

This November is the fourth annual Equest Men’s Auxiliary Golf Classic and Veteran Tribute Dinner, hosted by Honorary Chair Patrick M. Walsh, Admiral USN (Ret.) and Co-Chairs Kelly Coughlin Bennett and Andy Walsh. The event honors Equest Hooves for Heroes, which empowers veterans and military families to take charge of their civilian transition and assume new roles as community leaders through equine activities and therapies. Keynote speaker is William D. French, Vice Admiral, USN (Ret.) who serves as President and CEO of the Armed Services YMCA and as member of the National Advisory Committee for the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC).

Equest Men’s Auxiliary Golf Classic and Veteran Tribute Dinner

When:

Veteran Tribute Dinner: November 13 | 6:30 p.m.

Golf Classic: November 14 | 11:30 a.m.

Where: Gleneagles Country Club | 5401 West Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093

Cost:

Veteran Tribute Dinner: $100 per individual | $1,000 for table of 10

The Golf Classic: $150 per individual | $600 for a group of four

More: equest.org/golf or call 972.412.1099

Founded in 1981, Equest provides Therapeutic Horsemanship activities and therapies to children and adults with physical, cognitive, sensory, coping and learning disabilities. The services provided include veteran programs, physical and occupational therapy, equine facilitated counseling, therapeutic carriage driving, therapeutic sports riding and competition. With the help of 45 therapy horses, 12 instructors, four therapists and 400 volunteers, lives are changed on a daily basis for more than 1,200 clients served annually. Equest was the first PATH International Accredited Center in Texas and remains one of the largest in the country. Equest offers an engaging volunteer program that provides 40,000 hours of direct program service opportunities each year. Equest was named “2015 Nonprofit of the Year” by CNM Connect.