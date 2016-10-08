Texas Health Plano cares for a new generation

Kelsey Holloway was the first baby ever born at Texas Health Presbyterian, back when the hospital first opened in 1991. This fall, Texas Health Plano’s first baby returned! Kelsey visited Texas Health Plano September 30 to deliver her own son Preston. Kelsey, her husband, Riley, and their new son have added another special moment to the hospital’s 25th anniversary yearlong celebrations!

Since 1991, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano has served the communities of Plano, Frisco, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and McKinney. With advanced medical treatments and an experienced staff that provides compassionate care, their mission is to improve the health of the people in the communities they serve.

