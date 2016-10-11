Experience the beauty of the famous ballet The Nutcracker, presented by Chamberlain Performing Arts. Every holiday season, they put on The Nutcracker, one of the world’s most famous and beautiful ballets.

On Christmas Eve, Clara and her family are gathered for Christmas. Clara takes a liking to a wooden nutcracker carved in the shape of a little man, used for cracking nuts. When another child breaks it, Clara is heartbroken.

During the night, after everyone else has gone to bed, Clara returns to the parlor to check on her beloved nutcracker. As she reaches the little bed, the clock strikes midnight and a grand adventure begins.

About Chamberlain Performing Arts

Chamberlain Performing Arts, formerly Chamberlain Ballet, was established in May 1984 in Plano by Artistic Director, Kathy Chamberlain. “Chamberlain Performing Arts is committed to presenting excellent ballet to enrich the North Texas community, enlighten with arts education, and encourage through outreach programs.”

The Nutcracker

When: November 25-27

Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 2 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr. Richardson, TX 75082

Cost: $15 – $100

More: chamberlainperformingarts.org | 972.744.4650