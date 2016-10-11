Top 10 ways to have Halloween fun in and around Plano

Halloween is prowling ever closer. Pumpkins are on every doorstep and fake cobwebs hang in every corner. In the mood for tricks? Treats? Frightening heights? Fall fests? We’ve got it all. These are just 10 of the Halloween activities to chill and thrill you this month.

Warning: If an event is not specified as family-friendly, please check with the venue before attending with young children.

1. Be frightened at Six Flags Over Texas

When: September 24–October 31

Visit Six Flags Over Texas for Fright Fest, and see two new scary attractions, the Black Widow’s Walk and Blackout, an all new maze.

More: frightfest.sixflags.com/overtexas

2. The Haunt Jaunt

When: October 15

Presented by the City of Plano, bring the whole family for a nighttime Halloween race through Oak Point Park. A 5K that’s both safe and fun, join in to explore the nature preserve, while racing on the park trails and streets for a smooth run through a beautiful park and preserve.

Read more: The Haunt Jaunt

3. Nightmare Before Christmas with Art Centre Theatre

When: October 21–November 6

See Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas performed onstage at the Art Centre Theatre.

Read more: 2016 Art Centre Theatre Presents… | artcentretheatre.com

4. Trapped in a Room with a Zombie!

When: Any time!

A hungry zombie is chained to a wall in a room with you and your friends. Solve clues and riddles and get out in 60 minutes, or get eaten! By Room Escape Adventures. It’s always open, but we suggest going for Halloween for some fun this spooky season.

More: roomescapeadventures.com

5. Towards Zero at Roverwerks Theatre

When: October 22–November 14

See Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, where Neville Strange and his ex-wife Audrey visit Lady Tressilian at the same time–and Lady Tressilian is murdered.

More: roverdramawerks.com

6. Boo Bash

When: October 27

Children 12 and under are invited to this free, fun event organized by Plano Parks and Recreation. Come to the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center in your favorite costume for a night full of candy and carnival games!

More: planoparks.org

7. Sling Fest 2016

When: October 30

Visit Oak Point Park to see pumpkins soar through the sky and crash down at Sling Fest 2016, presented by The DFW Trebuchet Society and TheLab.ms.

More: facebook.com/dfwtrebuchet

8. Dark Hour Haunted House

When: September–October

Dark Hour Haunted House presents The Spell, the tale of Coven Manor haunted by witches who rise every year, guaranteed to terrify visitors.

More: darkhourhauntedhouse.com

9. Trunk or Treat

When: October 30

An event for the whole family, Trunk-Or-Treat features trick-or-treating from car trunks, a unique and fun way to celebrate Halloween just a bit early. Come in your favorite costume for door prizes, music, games and other fun! Join the community at this safe, family-friendly event and have a spookily good time out on the town with Legacy Church.

More: Trunk or Treat

10. Friscovania

When: October 22

Friscovania is the biggest new Halloween event of the year. The Toyota Stadium will be transformed into a haunted house with fun for all the family; a creepy carnival, frightening face painting, and trick-or-treating. The City of Frisco has designated this event as The Mayor’s Safe Trick-Or-Treat Zone.

More: Vist Friscovania this Halloween

Want more? There are so many Halloween activities in and around Plano, so don’t limit yourself to just 10. Visit planoprofile.com/category/halloween for much more!