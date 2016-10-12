6th Annual SlingFest Returns to Plano This October

TheLab.ms is proud to announce that the 6th Annual SlingFest will return to Plano’s Oak Point Park on October 30, 2016, continuing its tradition of ruthless pumpkin destruction. SlingFest is a fun, family friendly event where teams are invited to bring their own trebuchets, catapults, ballistas and other pumpkin chunking devices in contests of accuracy, distance and funky flings. SlingFest is presented by Plano Magazine and TheLab.ms, with all festival proceeds bene­fiting TheLab.ms, a Plano makerspace.

“Last year was our first year in Plano, and we broke records in distance and attendance,” said SlingFest organizer and TheLab.ms board member, Tommy Falgout. “We are excited to be expanding the event this year to include food trucks, vendors and craftsmen. We expect to see some old rivalries and some new to help make this our best year yet!”

SlingFest originally started in 2011 when the city of Grapevine announced a Pumpkin Chunkin’ event, which was later canceled. Tommy Falgout gathered some friends and started their own event in Pilot Point. Two years later, they out­grew that field and moved to Cross Pecan Farms in Greenville, and then even outgrew that location to now settle into Plano. As Tommy explains, “Each year, we have gotten better trebuchets, more spectators, longer distance and bigger splats. I can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

On October 30, teams will compete in three contests: Accuracy (hitting a target), Distance (the best distance so far is 500+ feet) and the Funky Fling (flinging non-pumpkin items; last year’s most vile entrant was an actual squid).

Hours of the event are 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Food will be provided by Gandolfo’s New York Delicatessen and Oh My Kabob! food trucks and Amazeballz Cake Balls. Local craftsmen and vendor booths will be onsite. Advance tickets are $5 per person. Tickets on the day of the event are $10 each.

For SlingFest information: Slingfest.com

For sponsorship information: Slingfest.com/sponsors/

To enter your own trebuchet: [email protected]

