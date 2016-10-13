Abi Ferrin’s fashions steal the show at the 30th Annual Hope’s Door Luncheon

Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center recently held their first joint Luncheon and Fashion Show, featuring designer Abi Ferrin, on September 16, 2016. Guests, including Plano Profile, repeatedly declared this one of the best fashion shows in Collin County.

The Honorary Chairman, Honorable Florence Shapiro and Luncheon Chair, Janet Dorsett, both spoke, a call to raise awareness about domestic abuse and ultimately, end it. Shapiro reminded us all of the history of the agency beginning as a project of the then, Junior League of Plano. The Junior League of Collin County is still an active participant and supporter of the organization.

“Domestic violence has no ethnic, socio-economic or age barrier. We are mourning the recent loss of an active Junior League member, Kathy Boobar, killed along with her sister at the hands of her brother-in- law,” Shapiro shared with the audience.

Janet Dorsett credited her close friendship with designer, Abi Ferrin, also a survivor of domestic violence, as one of the reasons for her involvement with Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center.

“We may not always be aware of violence in our community unless it’s on the news. By bringing awareness to the issue of domestic violence, we have the opportunity to positively affect lives now and in the future,” Dorsett said. Dorsett’s daughter, Mia, who walked the runway, spoke as eloquently as her mother at the show’s conclusion, expressing the importance of showing love, kindness, and working with those around us.

Based in Plano, Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center have a total of seven locations. Both Plano and Garland have an emergency shelter, counseling offices, and 2 Resale Stores. A separate Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program is also located in Garland. Both agencies have provided services to individuals overcoming intimate partner and family violence for over 30 years, with a combined 60 plus years of service to the community.

Abi Ferrin has devoted her life and career to advocating for human rights and against domestic abuse. It was a stunning show, not just fashionable but empowering as well, Abi’s personality and strength showing through. She showed off well known and loved designs “made for you, not the hanger” and introduced Little Abi, her new line of children’s clothing. For more on Abi Ferrin, visit our virtual edition of the September 2016 issue for our interview with her, Fighting Fire with Fashion.

About Hope’s Door and New Beginning Center: The combined organization is a comprehensive domestic violence agency serving North Texas. The agency’s mission is to offer intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide educational programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond.

Hope’s Door: 860 F Ave., Ste. 100, Plano, TX 75074 | Admin: 972.422.2911 | Crisis Hotline: 972.422.SAFE | hopesdoorinc.org

New Beginning Center: 218 N. 10th St., Garland, TX 75040 | Admin: 972.276.0423 | Crisis Hotline: 972.276.0057 | newbeginningcenter.org.