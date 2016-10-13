Events, Halloween, Upcoming

Trunk-Or-Treat at Legacy Church in Plano

Looking for Halloween fun for the whole family? Legacy Church in Plano will host a Trunk-Or-Treat in the church parking lot on Sunday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m.

An event for the whole family, Trunk-Or-Treat features trick-or-treating from car trunks, a unique and fun way to celebrate Halloween just a bit early. Come in your favorite costume for door prizes, music, games and other fun! Join the community at this safe, family-friendly event and have a spookily good time out on the town with Legacy Church.

Trunk-Or-Treat

When: Sunday, October 30 | 4-6 p.m.

Where: Legacy Church, 4501 Legacy Drive, Plano 75024

More: legacychurch.org

