

Eisemann Center Presents What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience at the Eisemann Center on Saturday, November 12, 2016, a celebration of the many hits from the legendary Marvin Gaye.

As one of the pioneers of Motown, singer-songwriter and producer Marvin Gaye helped shape the sound of R&B music and is considered one of the greatest artists of all time.

Brian Owens performs selections that span Gaye’s music-making career. Early solo hits like “Can I Get a Witness” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” share space with “You’re All I Need to Get By” and other classic duets. No Marvin Gaye song list would be complete without classics like “Let’s Get It On” or “Got To Give It Up.”

Owens is often referred to as the “second coming of Marvin Gaye” and has performed at the White House for First Lady Michelle Obama. He dazzles audiences with performances that are full of soul and love. His refined style combines classic soul with a slight modern touch is why audiences everywhere are calling him the new voice of American soul.

At its heart, Brian Owens’ Marvin Gaye Experience is about preservation and upholding the tradition of true soul music. The show prominently features a suite of pieces from Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album, which Brian counts as one of the most socially important artistic works in the history of American music. In light of recent events in and around Ferguson, Missouri where he resides, Brian says the show also speaks to a heightened sense of urgency and the prophetic beauty of Gaye’s 1971 work.

“What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience”

When: November 12 | 8 p.m.

Where: 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas 75082

Cost: $38-$53

Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons

More: eisemanncenter.com | Eisemann Center Ticket Office: 972.744.4650