Sara Evan’s performs at M1 Ball- Mission Possible 2016

Sara Evans is an Academy of Country Music female vocalist award winner and Country Music Association video of the year award winner for her ground-breaking clip “Born to Fly.” And she’s performing this November at the InterContinental Dallas at Mercury One’s M1 Ball- Mission Possible. On Saturday, November 19 Dallas-based foundation Mercury One will celebrate its fifth year of service and its growth and accomplishments in the North Texas community and around the world.

There will be a VIP reception, seated dinner, live and silent auctions of priceless experiences and one-of-a-kind items, gourmet seated dinner with Celebrity Chef John Coleman from SAVOR and a, of course, the live concert by Sara Evans.

Slow Me Down is Evans’ seventh album for RCA Nashville Records and the title single was named one of Billboard’s “10 Best Singles of 2013.”

Joining M1Ball Founder Glenn Beck is TheBlaze’s Dana Loesch, nationally syndicated radio host, television commentator and best-selling author as emcee. Honorary Chair is the Vinyard family from Bubba’s and Babe’s Chicken. Honorary Chairs Emeritus are Gena and Chuck Norris.

Over the course of the year, Mercury One significantly increased its operations at home and around the world: Mercury One’s The Nazarene Fund has directly assisted over 11,000 Christian and other persecuted religious minorities displaced by ISIS in the Middle East by evacuating them to safe havens and providing for their needs.

Other initiatives include supporting 22 Kill-veteran suicide prevention; Team Rubicon-disaster recovery in Rowlett, Garland, Baton Rouge, and Houston; S.E.E.D.-trauma support and counseling in Iraq; F.A.R.M.-agricultural therapy for veterans living with PTSD and depression; City of Glenn Heights-disaster relief; Recovery Resource 2 Council; Dallas Film Society; Irving Cares; La Buena Vida Youth Leadership Foundation; Boot Campaign; Operation BBQ; Sons of the Flag; Minnie’s Food Pantry; Soupmobile; Irving AMBUCS; Catholic Charities; Chris Kyle Foundation; and Honor, Courage, and Commitment.

Mercury One has expanded its partnership with veterans’ organizations to fund educational, psychological and employment training as well as hosted celebrations to honor them for their sacrifice and dedication. Mercury One has provided its partners in Israel with first responder rescue “ambucycles,” and increased its collection of historical and religious artifacts. Recently, over $200,000 was donated to the Assist the Officer Foundation benefiting the families of fallen officers in Dallas following the fatal shooting July 7, 2016.

M1Ball: Mission Possible

When: Saturday, November 19

Where: InterContinental Dallas | 15201 Dallas Pkwy., Addison, TX 75001

Cost:

Tickets begin at $350.

Tables of ten are $3,500.

Sponsorships and underwriting are available from $5,000 to $50,000.

More: For more information, visit the website at mercuryone.org/m1ball