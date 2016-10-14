Beauty, Business, Events

The Fall Beauty Event, October 25

Regional Plastic Surgery

Regional Plastic Surgery Center host a Fall Beauty Event (with exclusive deals!) on October 25!

Join their board certified plastic surgeons for an evening of fun, food, speakers, raffles and more. Event specials include cosmetic surgery, skin care, laser treatments, hair removal, Botox, tummy tuck and more. Get the details and register at fallbeautyevent.com or call 972.470.5000.

FALL BEAUTY EVENT

When: Tuesday, October 25 |  5–9 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency North Dallas |  701 E. Campbell Rd., Richardson, Texas 75081

Cost: Free entrance, register

