The Fall Beauty Event, October 25

Colbea Smith is a young professional who grew up in Plano and loves the community she will always consider “home”. She is a proud alumna of Texas State University – Go Bobcats! – who spent most of her days in school studying advertising and playing around at the San Marcos river. After she graduated, Colbea worked in global communications at Hewlett-Packard for over three years and then took some time off to adventure around the U.S. Colbea is a huge, self-proclaimed foodie who loves to explore and is always down to try new activities.