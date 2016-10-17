Bingo! Night out raises $30K for Living for Zachary

B-I-N-G-O was the name of the game at the Thursday, October 13 event benefiting Living For Zachary (L4Z). Mercedes-Benz of Plano, the presenting sponsor, filled with 180 attendees in support of L4Z’s first ever Bingo Night. The business casual affair offered cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ and, of course, Bingo!

Living For Zachary (L4Z), a nonprofit that aims to help save lives in our community was behind the successful event. Proceeds from the event support Living for Zachary, donations reached $30K!

Hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants such as Ra Sushi, Sambuca 360, Season’s 52, Gleneagles Country Club, Blue Mesa, Campisi’s, Chuy’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Aramark were a hit. Signature cocktails “Cinco Mule” and “Seersucker Soda,” as well as other cocktails, wine and a serious collection of eclectic beers provided by Ben E. Keith were sipped throughout the evening. Riazul Tequila donated too.

Game time was intense. Guests had their daubers (bingo markers) ready for many games of traditional bingo. Each winner had their choice of special donated prizes that included a weekend stay in the Presidential Suite at Hilton Anatole, Coach purse and Kendra Scott necklace, Vera Bradley bag and blowout by Drybar, round of golf for four at Gleneagles Country Club, Yeti cooler, gift cards and more. Bonus rounds were occasionally added to the games, and the second place winners were gifted with T-shirts and other cool, smaller prizes.

Raffle tickets were available for purchase throughout the event as well. The end of night drawing included a variety of prizes like dinner and drinks for two at Capital Grille.

The evening concluded with a wonderful speech by Zachary’s mom, founder of Living for Zachary.

A bit about Living for Zachary

Zachary Troy Schrah lived every day of his short life as if it were his last. This seemingly healthy 16-year-old, collapsed during a high school football practice in Plano on April 2, 2009. No warning signs existed. The Schrah family later learned that Zac had died from a congenital heart disease call hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which is a common cause of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in young people.

After Zac’s death, a group of moms including his own researched SCA and were shocked to learn that nationwide 10,000 young people die from it each year. That is 28 youth a day!

Thus, Living for Zachary, was created. A nonprofit organization established to raise awareness of undiagnosed heart issues in teens and young adults.