See the new look for the Shops at Willow Bend

The Shops at Willow Bend is entering a flashy new era, due to its first major expansion and renovation. $100 million has been poured into the project to revitalize the mall and provide guests with more shopping, dining and entertainment. Visitors can expect a new main entrance facing the Dallas North Tollway, up to eight new, chef-driven restaurants, a high-end new fitness club, entertainment and a “Class A” office tower ready to house businesses and around 800 employees. In addition, a planned expansion will include new retailers and innovative adventures for families. Finally, the mall’s interior will be remodeled throughout to reflect a more contemporary aesthetic.

The renovation, which began four months ago, will open in phases, starting in mid-2017 and continuing through 2018, and introduce new restaurant and retail concepts to the popular Plano area destination.

“The next era for The Shops at Willow Bend will integrate more thoroughly with the Plano community. Our remodel and renovation make this an even more appealing destination where shoppers, guests, and employees will enjoy shopping, restaurants, recreation, and health and wellness,” said Barry Smith, general manager of The Shops at Willow Bend. “With this expansion, The Shops at Willow Bend will be a unique entertainment and shopping district for all of North Dallas.”

The first phase is underway now. Saks Fifth Avenue has been demolished to make way for a new two-level, open-air pedestrian plaza. This will be the new home for the eight new restaurants that will add new vigor and spice to the Plano culinary scene. This phase is scheduled for completion in late 2017.

The following phases will include an office tower adjacent to the Dillard’s department store, a 30,000-square-foot fitness center across from the Crate and Barrel store, and a 50,000-square-foot family destination near the Macy’s store facing Chapel Hill Boulevard. Starwood Retail Partners is currently finalizing negotiations with a local developer for the “Class A” office tower.

Where we stand now, The Shops at Willow Bend’s two levels feature more than 125 stores and restaurants. Stores include Neiman Marcus, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Sephora, Crate&Barrel, Apple, Forever 21, Foot Locker, H&M, Anthropologie, and Bailey Banks & Biddle. Dining options range from California Pizza Kitchen and Phil’s Philly Grill to Chick-fil-A and Sonic.

The Shops at Willow Bend

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m.

Restaurants and department store hours may vary.

Where: 6121 W. Park Blvd. Plano, Texas 75093

More: ShopWillowBend.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram