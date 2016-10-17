You’re invited to Dr. Bates open house

Bates Wellness and Aesthetic Center and owner Dr. Rosemary Bates invite you to an open house. The free event includes special offers, live demos, small bites and drinks.

Door prize drawings worth over $10K will go to many lucky winners! 100% of drawing proceeds will be donated to Operation Kindness, North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal shelter.

Enjoy hors d’ Oeurves and champagne while you learn about the latest and greatest wellness and aesthetic services Bates Wellness and Aesthetic Center has to offer. Receive 20% off all services and products, see live demonstrations of the offerings and more.

RSVP if you plan to stop by! Email [email protected] or call 972.519.1600

Dr. Bates has been in the health field for over 16 years, specializing in internal medicine. She believes in a comprehensive approach to health and offers an array of treatments including internal medicine, wellness & prevention, weight-loss management, age management, allergy services and the latest hormone therapies.

BATES WELLNESS AND AESTHETIC CENTER ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE

When: Thursday, October 20 | 4–7 p.m.

Where: Bates Wellness and Aesthetic Center | 6300 Stonewood Dr., Suite 110, Plano, Texas 75024

Cost: Free, but space is limited. RSVP right away to secure your spot!

