You’re invited to Houlihan’s Prestonwood and Three Dog Bakery’s “Patio Pawty”

Calling all dogs! Houlihan’s Prestonwood and Three Dog Bakery Plano are throwing a Patio “PAW-ty” on Thursday, October 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. Houlihan’s patio will be reserved that night for guests and their pets as a celebration of Houlihan’s new dog-friendly patio. Plus, all ticket sales will be donated to local, no-kill pet shelter Operation Kindness to celebrate October’s Adopt-A-Shelter Dog Month! Since 1976, Operation Kindness’ mission has been to care for homeless cats and dogs in a no-kill environment until each is adopted into responsible homes, and to advocate humane values and behavior.

It’s the perfect time to enjoy the fall air while nibbling on complimentary appetizers such as Lobster Corn Dogs, Roasted Shallot Onion Dip or Slow Roasted Boneless Short Ribs. Enter to win fun door prizes, meet some pups in need of forever homes (available for immediate adoption) and take home a doggie bag full of party favors, courtesy of Three Dog Bakery, the best place to pick up treats for your pet.

With ticket purchase, guests will automatically be entered in the Patio Pawty’s raffle for a chance to win one of two prizes, including:

Grand prize: a $50 Houlihan’s gift card and a pet prize

Second prize: a $25 Houlihan’s gift card

Winners will be notified at 9 p.m. the evening of the party.

When: Thursday, October 27 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Prestonwood Houlihan’s | 5225 Belt Line Rd. Dallas, TX 75254 | 972.386.0689

Tickets: $20 online at houtickets.com. Direct donations to Operation Kindness can be made at this link as well.

More: houlihans.com. For updates, follow Houlihan’s Restaurants on Facebook.

Want more dog-friendly things to do around town? See: Top 10 Ways to spoil your dog in Plano.

Want more on Operation Kindness? See: North Texas teen finds an instant companion in a dog adopted from Operation Kindness.