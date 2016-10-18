Crafted in Plano is first shop in a Texas mall to sell alcohol

C

rafted is a family owned and operated alcohol and gourmet food boutique, and after months of preparation the doors are ready to open! Join the soft opening Tuesday, October 18 from 3–9 p.m. to browse and shop.

According to TABC, Crafted is the first of its kind in the state of Texas—and possibly in the United States—to sell alcohol in a mall.

Crafted will carry everything from craft beers, small batch liquor, boutique wine, artisanal food items and everything else needed to throw a party such as serving pieces, alcohol-related decor and alcohol-related gifts. Enjoy both local and national brands and brews.

They will have regular food and alcohol samplings in-store to educate and introduce customers to new and unusual products that Crafted hand selects. “We want unique, but also the standards of what people like,” said John Erdeljac, co-owner of Crafted. Customers can book an event and sit around the 12-foot tasting table and partake in alcohol education while nibbling and listening to the experts.

The business is co-owned by Julie Erdeljac, and her parents John and Celeste Erdeljac. Julie is the shop’s designer, her parents and sister Jamie Erdeljac run different areas of the shop, and family friend Micahel Donohue is the General Manager. Crafted is the Erdeljac’s second store to open at The Shops at Willow Bend. The threesome co-own Wicker Park Home, a home decor, gifts and clothing boutique.

Giving back to charity’s is a part of the Erdeljac’s business model. They support a variety of organizations through the sales of their stores’ products. At Crafted, they partnered with and are the first-ever retailer to carry a line from Storyville Coffee. The coffee and product sales of this brand will benefit a Down syndrome nonprofit in honor of the Storyville Coffee owner’s son who has a an extra chromosome.

Crafted will hold a grand opening celebration the week of October 24. More details to come!