Creekwood UMC 12th Annual Live Nativity

Creekwood United Methodist Church is once again hosting a live nativity this December. Families across the DFW Metroplex will have the chance to experience the first Christmas in a setting reminiscent of the original event.

This two-night live event will be will feature live animals and actors, and will be held Wednesday and Thursday, December 7 and 8. During the 15-minute storytelling, actors portraying Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, and the Three Wise Men act out the scene as it was on that same cold night in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago.

“This portrayal of the very first Christmas will delight and inspire,” said senior pastor, David Lessner. “Assembling in a humble barn, likely akin to the structure Mary and Joseph huddled in, brings an authentic depth to the true story of Christmas. We invite all in our community to share in this experience.”

After enjoying carolers, children’s crafts activities and complimentary hot chocolate, cookies and other refreshments, guests will then be ushered into the barn where they’ll be taken back in time to the evening that Jesus was born. Entry is free to all in the community.

In addition to the Live Nativity events, Creekwood UMC will host two Christmas Eve services in the barn at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Additionally, Christmas Eve services will be offered in Creekwood’s worship center at 3 p.m. (children’s service), 4:30 p.m. (contemporary service), 6 p.m. (second contemporary service) and 7:30 p.m. (traditional service). All services are open to the public.

CREEKWOOD LIVE NATIVITY

When: Wednesday and Thursday, December 7 and 8 | 6–8 p.m., a new show begins every half hour

Shows:

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

8 p.m.

Where: Creekwood UMC | 261 Country Club Road, Allen (corner of Stacy and Country Club)

Cost: Free, based on first-come, first-serve basis

More: For more information, please call 214.229.7555 or visit creekwoodumc.org