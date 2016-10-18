Plano Community Band presents “With a Little Help From Our Friends”

On Sunday, November 20, the Plano Community Band will present their long-awaited fall concert: With a Little Help From Our Friends. The free concert will feature sections and soloists from the Plano East Senior High School Band. Beginning its 38th year of entertaining North Texas residents and led by Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Joe Frank, Jr., and Associate Conductor Jim Carter, the Plano Community Band—and its PESH friends—will perform such works as Vasily Kalinnikov’s symphonic masterpiece, Finale from Symphony No. 1, featuring antiphonal brass, and Mark Camphouse’s emotional composition honoring civil rights heroine Rosa Parks, A Movement for Rosa.

The audience will also be transported back to 1st century AD Pompeii with Frank Ticheli’s energetic Vesuvius, inspired by the eruption of Italy’s Mount Vesuvius. Highlighting the theme of the fall concert, the Band will perform All You Need Is Love, the Canadian Brass’ arrangement of a medley of some of the Beatles’ greatest hits…including With a Little Help from My Friends.

The concert will be at the Eisemann Center of the Performing Arts in Richardson and is free to the public. Advance reservations are recommended and are available by visiting the Plano Community Band website at planoband.com. The Plano Community Band is funded in part by the City of Plano and in part by the City of Richardson through the City of Richardson Arts Commission.

With a Little Help From Our Friends

When: Sunday, November 20 | 2:30 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center of the Performing Arts | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, TX 75082

Cost: Free!

More: planoband.com