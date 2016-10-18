SusieCakes is coming to Plano

Frosted layer cakes, a seasonal featured crumble-topped fruit pie, cookies, fudgy brownies, seven layer bars and whoopie pies … Plano just got a little sweeter. SusieCakes is an all-American, home-style bakery celebrating all things good–and they’re opening their second Texas location in Plano on October 29! Everything at SusieCakes is freshly baked from scratch–no mixes, no artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups or trans fats.

Founder Susie Sarich says, “If you can’t spell it, we don’t bake with it. Just like our grandmothers, we do not use any mixes, artificial preservatives, high-fructose corn syrups or trans-fats in our products. We bake our products from scratch using only the freshest and finest natural ingredients, including European-style butter and Guittard chocolate.”

Everything at SusieCakes is about nostalgia, about comfort and simple, wholesome baking. The specialty frosted layer cakes come in flavors such as Southern Red Velvet, Six Layer Chocolate and Tropical Coconut. Fruit pie offerings change with the seasons, along with other holiday-inspired treats. Susie’s whoopie pies are famously good. SusieCakes’ best known cake is probably its classic Vanilla Celebration Cake. Any cake can come to you with custom decoration and SusieCakes’ cupcakes are out of this world, filled with delicious frosting, resulting in a moist, yummy cupcake bursting with flavor.

SusieCakes also offers the services of a Celebration Specialist, a cake connoisseur available for guests to work with to create their dream custom confection. Equipped with an iPad full of photos for inspiration, the Celebration Specialist hosts tastings by appointment and guides guests on creating the perfect dessert spread for any celebration. Children’s birthdays, weddings and other special occasions receive a sweet touch with artistic, hand-decorated stacked cakes, cookies and cupcakes designed to match party colors and themes.

SusieCakes’ Founder, Susan Sarich, grew up in Chicago where she was called Susie by her two beloved grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline. Every day Susie would come home from school to enjoy her grandmothers’ company over a glass of milk and a fresh baked treat. This daily baking ritual and special time together in the kitchen left a lasting impression. When Susie grew up to become Susan and moved to the West Coast, she brought along her grandmothers’ carefully recorded recipes on handwritten 4×6 cards. The pure and simple connection those recipes fostered helped Susan form SusieCakes bakeries to share her experience with others. Through SusieCakes, Susan honors Mildred and Madeline: both in her dedication to their baking traditions, and her commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food & hospitality industry.

The first SusieCakes bakery opened ten years ago in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles and since then, the company has steadily expanded to include locations throughout California from San Diego to San Francisco. “We hope we can make any occasion, or anyone’s day, a little sweeter,” says Sarich, “When we were searching for our second location here in Texas, it was important to us to find another location that is a close-knit community and very family-friendly like the our Preston Center store. We are thrilled about Plano and have already been warmly welcomed by our wonderful neighbors.”

SusieCakes

Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 4909 W. Park Blvd. Ste. 110 Plano, Texas 75093

Contact: 469.423.2253 | susiecakes.com