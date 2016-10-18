Top 10 pumpkin things to eat in and around Plano

It’s October, so naturally the entire world is obsessed with pumpkins and pumpkin spice. But we can’t complain. We’re a little obsessed too. Here are some of the most mouth-watering pumpkin-y things to eat around town!
Pumpkin pancakes
Where: First Watch
Pumpkin Pancakes slathered in syrup and butter are now at First Watch as part of the seasonal menu. Yes, please.
First Watch, Plano | 3131 Custer Rd #170, Plano, TX 75075 | firstwatch.com
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Where: 1418 Coffeehouse
Home of arguably the best coffee around, 1418 Coffeehouse has one of the warmest, cinnamoniest and prettiest Pumpkin Spice Lattes in the world. Plus, it’s available all year.
1418 Coffeehouse | 1418 K Ave., Plano, TX 75074 | fourteeneighteencoffeehouse.com
Pumpkin pie
Where: Emporium Pies
Found in McKinney’s favorite pie shop, it’s called the Drop Dead Gourdgeous. Spicy pumpkin custard fills a warm gingerbread crust and it’s pretty amazing.
Emporium Pies | 107 S Tennessee St., McKinney, TX 75069 | emporiumpies.com
Scallops with pumpkin sauce
Where: Sip & Savor
It’s what Sip & Savor calls “pasta poetry.” Scallops are served on a bed of fettuccine is served in a pumpkin mascarpone sauce with fried sage. It’s pumpkin at its finest.
Sip & Savor | 3921 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75093 | sipsavor.com
Pumpkin loaf
Where: Great Harvest Bread Co.
Great Harvest Bread Co. has brought the world something good. Their famous Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Teacake is in the oven.
Great Harvest Bread Co. | 1201 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. Plano, TX 75074 | greatharvest.com
Pumpkin curry
Where: Pakpao, West Plano
One of our favorite savory ways to eat pumpkin: the Crispy Fried Chicken Curry entree found only at Pakpao, a buzzing new thai spot in West Plano. It’s a Northern style pumpkin curry, with root vegetables, palm sugar and tamarind.
Pakpao | 3310 Dallas Pkwy. #115, Plano, TX 75093 | pakpaothai.com
Pumpkin cupcakes
Where: Sugar Ray’s Bakeshop
Sugar Ray’s offers a variety of seasonal flavors including Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Apple. They’re also home to seasonal Pumpkin Macarons.
Sugar Ray’s Bakeshop | Lakeside Market, 4021 Preston Rd., Plano, TX 75093 | sugarraysbakeshop.com
Pumpkin cake balls
Where: Amazeballz
Amazeballz makes fall even more tempting with Pumpkin Spice cake balls, mixed with cream cheese frosting and dipped in white chocolate. There’s also a Pumpkin Pie Boozeball with the addition of whipped cream vodka and graham cracker crumbs.
Amazeballz | 930 E 15th St. #200, Plano, TX 75074 | getamazeballz.com
Pumpkin ice cream
Where: Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream
We’ve got four words for you: Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream. If that doesn’t grab you, other seasonal flavors include: Cranberry sorbet and Maple Walnut.
Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream | 3100 Independence Pkwy. #215, Plano, TX 75075 | henryshomemadeicecream.com
Pumpkin candy
Where: Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma goes all out with seasonal treats. Try Pumpkin Seed Brittle, Halloween Bark, Pumpkin Caramels, Pumpkin Paws (Pumpkin spiced caramel with almonds covered in chocolate) and Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Macarons.
Williams Sonoma | Preston Park Village, 1900 Preston Park Blvd. #130, Plano, TX 75093 | williams-sonoma.com