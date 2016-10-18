Top 10 pumpkin things to eat in and around Plano

It’s October, so naturally the entire world is obsessed with pumpkins and pumpkin spice. But we can’t complain. We’re a little obsessed too. Here are some of the most mouth-watering pumpkin-y things to eat around town!

Pumpkin pancakes

Where: First Watch

Pumpkin Pancakes slathered in syrup and butter are now at First Watch as part of the seasonal menu. Yes, please.

First Watch, Plano | 3131 Custer Rd #170, Plano, TX 75075 | firstwatch.com

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Where: 1418 Coffeehouse

Home of arguably the best coffee around, 1418 Coffeehouse has one of the warmest, cinnamoniest and prettiest Pumpkin Spice Lattes in the world. Plus, it’s available all year.

1418 Coffeehouse | 1418 K Ave., Plano, TX 75074 | fourteeneighteencoffeehouse.com

Pumpkin pie

Where: Emporium Pies

Found in McKinney’s favorite pie shop, it’s called the Drop Dead Gourdgeous. Spicy pumpkin custard fills a warm gingerbread crust and it’s pretty amazing.

Emporium Pies | 107 S Tennessee St., McKinney, TX 75069 | emporiumpies.com

Scallops with pumpkin sauce

Where: Sip & Savor

It’s what Sip & Savor calls “pasta poetry.” Scallops are served on a bed of fettuccine is served in a pumpkin mascarpone sauce with fried sage. It’s pumpkin at its finest.

Sip & Savor | 3921 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75093 | sipsavor.com

Pumpkin loaf

Where: Great Harvest Bread Co.

Great Harvest Bread Co. has brought the world something good. Their famous Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Teacake is in the oven.

Great Harvest Bread Co. | 1201 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. Plano, TX 75074 | greatharvest.com

Pumpkin curry

Where: Pakpao, West Plano

One of our favorite savory ways to eat pumpkin: the Crispy Fried Chicken Curry entree found only at Pakpao, a buzzing new thai spot in West Plano. It’s a Northern style pumpkin curry, with root vegetables, palm sugar and tamarind.

Pakpao | 3310 Dallas Pkwy. #115, Plano, TX 75093 | pakpaothai.com

Pumpkin cupcakes

Where: Sugar Ray’s Bakeshop

Sugar Ray’s offers a variety of seasonal flavors including Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Apple. They’re also home to seasonal Pumpkin Macarons.

Sugar Ray’s Bakeshop | Lakeside Market, 4021 Preston Rd., Plano, TX 75093 | sugarraysbakeshop.com

Pumpkin cake balls

Where: Amazeballz

Amazeballz makes fall even more tempting with Pumpkin Spice cake balls, mixed with cream cheese frosting and dipped in white chocolate. There’s also a Pumpkin Pie Boozeball with the addition of whipped cream vodka and graham cracker crumbs.

Amazeballz | 930 E 15th St. #200, Plano, TX 75074 | getamazeballz.com

Pumpkin ice cream

Where: Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

We’ve got four words for you: Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream. If that doesn’t grab you, other seasonal flavors include: Cranberry sorbet and Maple Walnut.

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream | 3100 Independence Pkwy. #215, Plano, TX 75075 | henryshomemadeicecream.com

Pumpkin candy

Where: Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma goes all out with seasonal treats. Try Pumpkin Seed Brittle, Halloween Bark, Pumpkin Caramels, Pumpkin Paws (Pumpkin spiced caramel with almonds covered in chocolate) and Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Macarons.

Williams Sonoma | Preston Park Village, 1900 Preston Park Blvd. #130, Plano, TX 75093 | williams-sonoma.com