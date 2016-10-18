Trick or Treat the Square 2016 at Frisco Square

Trick or Treat! It’s going to be a spectacular, spooky time at Frisco Square this Halloween. Courtesy of Frisco Square Property Owners Association, come in your scariest and best for the 6th Annual Trick or Treat the Square, presented by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. Trick or Treat the Square will be held on October 30, an opportunity to trick or treat at your favorite Frisco restaurants, shops and businesses, all decked out for the holiday.

There will also be a petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, horse drawn wagon rides and, as a special treat, Spring Free Trampoline, makers of the world’s safest and most fun trampoline. There will also be a special pooch parade and costume contest, plus a heartwarming dog adoption opportunity sponsored by Mazie’s Mission. This is a free family tradition that can’t be missed!

Trick or Treat the Square 2016

When: October 30 | 1–4 p.m.

Where: 8874 Coleman Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034

Cost: Free!

More: For the complete calendar of events and the map, please visit friscosquare.com