Eisemann Center Presents’ Family Theatre Series brings to the stage The Frog Bride featuring David Gonzalez, Storyteller Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall at the Charles W. Eisemann Center.

In this 2006 Drama Desk Award nominee, boy marries frog; boy loses frog; boy finds true love – and a human bride. When a King sends his three sons to find their brides, two return with fair ladies. The last returns with … a frog?! The Frog Bride is a hip adaptation of the classic Russian tale told by consummate storyteller David Gonzalez. Musicians weave one of Prokofiev’s classics with an original jazz-funk score, as David performs every role against a backdrop of video projections and images by Wassily Kandinsky. Filled with comic sparkle, this is a “ribbiting” coming-of-age story.

“Absorbing, funny and suspenseful, it is, in the great tradition of storytelling, enchanting.” –The New York Times

The Frog Bride

When: November 13 | 2:30 p.m.

Where: Charles W. Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr. Richardson, TX 75082

Cost: $13-$23

Group discounts for 10 or more are available.

Tickets: eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650

Eisemann Extras, sponsored by Raising Cane’s is the interactive program inspired by our Methodist Richardson Family Theatre Series. From monsters and potions to petting zoos and tea parties, the Extras program is sure to put a smile on every child’s face. Eisemann Extras continues the 2016-2017 Season with a creative activity associated with the show and is at capacity for the remainder of the season, but you may call the Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 to see if there are any openings. *Sold separately from Family Theatre Series tickets.