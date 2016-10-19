Around Town, Fashion

Gleneagles Country Club Fall Fashion Show in Plano

Gleneagles Country Club Fashion Show

Fall booties—peeptoes and flair are in! Photos/Stephanie Tann

The Shops at Legacy hosted an elegant, fun and fashion-filled evening at Gleneagles Country Club, with lots of pampering.

Ladies’ Night Out Fall Fashion Show featured a runway with this season’s trends—layer, lace and booties—from several Shops at Legacy retailers. Brooklyn + West, Ella Bleu, Joni’s Boutique, Lauren James, Lily Rain, Julep and Elaine Turner designs ruled the runway.

Guests enjoyed complimentary nail refreshers from the high-end salon MiniLuxe and brow shaping from the Benefit Brow Bar.

Gleneagles Country Club Fashion Show

These ladies enjoyed their night out with fashion: (Left to right) Susan Spindler, LeAnita Ragland-Brooks, Rikki Ragland Marver, Natalie Lueders, Linda Genest

