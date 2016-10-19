“Songs for a New World” by Jason Robert Brown

“It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice… or take a stand… or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World.” On October 20-23, see Songs for a New World by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County). This, his first musical, is a moving collection of powerful songs examining life, love and the choices that we make. Plus, it’s put on by North Texas Performing Arts and directed by Amy Poe, so you know it’s going to be awesome.

Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue. Characters range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams and a soulless marriage.

With a robust cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today’s popular music, Songs for a New World is a great way to bring the next generation into the theatre.

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is excited to extend its mission of developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment with the North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre. The repertory theatre exists to provide a high-quality theatre experience with adult actors in the North Texas area. Additionally, it affords area youth the ability to interact with more experienced actors, and exposure to adult plays and musicals, through a variety of technical and support roles.

Songs for a New World

When: October 20-23

Where: Cox Theatre | 1509 Ave.H, Plano, TX 75074

Cost:

$15: In advance

$20: At the door

More: northtexasperformingarts.org