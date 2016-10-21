Jamba Juice Whirl’d Tour Support Center opens in Frisco

Bringing us smoothies galore, Jamba Juice has had its grand opening of the Jamba Juice Whirl’d Support Center (headquarters) in Frisco, Texas. The event was a blast, with remarks from Jamba Juice CEO Dave Pace, Mayor Maher Maso, Craig Hall, founder of Hall Park, and a check presentation from Jamba Juice to Frisco ISD.

Tenants of Hall Park and members of the Frisco community came out to celebrate, and tour the new Whirl’d Support Center and join in for a week of fit and fun activities for the community.

Jamba Juice also made history by delivering it’s first smoothie–by drone. Jamba Juice partnered with Frisco ISD’s engineering students to see how technology could impact the beverage category, which led to the creation of devices to deliver smoothies by drone. Students from Frisco ISD’s Project Lead the Way program designed, created and tested carriers for Jamba Juice to use with drones to transport smoothies. The delivery testing with drone operators from a Dallas based company, Sky LVL, was a huge success, including a direct delivery to Jamba Juice CEO, Dave Pace.

The rest of the Whirl’d tour events include:

Monday, October 17: The grand opening

Tuesday, October 18: “Jamba Jumpstart,” a complimentary breakfast for tenants of Hall Park. Jamba’s smoothies provide an ideal balance of nutrients to fuel your day.

Wednesday, October 19: “Workout Wednesday,” will be packed with fitness activities, including a morning warm-up and “Jamba Jog” through the trails of Hall Park, followed by a lunchtime group fitness class. The Jamba team will share workout gear, smoothies and shots (Matcha and Ginger) to refuel and reward participants.

Thursday, October 20: “Thirsty Thursday Delivered,” Jamba Juice will surprise tenants at Hall Park and select locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth with surprise smoothie deliveries through a social media sign up.

“Frisco continues to be a leading hotspot for business development and I’m thrilled Jamba Juice selected Frisco as its new home, ” said Frisco Mayor Maher Maso. “We’re excited this dynamic company is growing its business here and look forward to the energy Jamba Juice and its team will bring to our community.”

Learn more about Jamba Juice’s locations and stay up-to-date on special offers and promotions by visiting the Jamba Juice website at jambajuice.com or by contacting Jamba’s Guest Services team at 1-866-4R-FRUIT (473-7848).