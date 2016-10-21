Ten50 BBQ raises money for the Guns & Hoses Foundation of North Texas

Next Friday, October 28, Ten50 BBQ will donate 10 percent of profits from the day to Guns & Hoses Foundation of North Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting families of fallen first responders.

The restaurant will also host a silent auction that evening including tickets to a Dallas Mavericks basketball game, Lakewood Brewing Company gift basket, movie tickets to Alamo Drafthouse and more. All proceeds of the auction will benefit the Guns & Hoses foundation. The event will also feature live music and complimentary beer (while supplies last).

Ten50 fundraising day

When: Friday, October 28 | All day

Silent Auction | 6 p.m. until close

Where: Ten50 BBQ | 1050 N Central Expwy., Richardson, TX 75080

About Ten50:

The team that formed Ten50 BBQ built the restaurant to provide guests a true Texas barbeque experience. Ten50 BBQ selects premium products that are sourced locally when available, and takes the time to prepare them with care to deliver great menu items. Ten50 BBQ’s pitmasters are hard at work 24 hours a day smoking meats for 12 to 16 hours. Alongside the USDA Prime Brisket, Ten50 BBQ makes all their side dishes and desserts in house from scratch and has a full bar with over 24 craft, draft, and domestic beers to choose from.

To learn more about Ten50 BBQ please visit ten50bbq.com.