Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children breaks ground on a new Frisco campus

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children has broken ground on a stunning new Frisco campus. To meet the needs of a growing Collin County (17% from 2010-2015), the new Scottish Rite Hospital in Frisco will be the newest Scottish Rite limb, the North Campus. It will be located at the corner of Lebanon Road and the Dallas North Tollway (DNT). The groundbreaking this week was attended by Frisco Mayor Maso and CEO Robert Walker.

Designed and scheduled to be built by The Beck Group and HKS Architects, the five-story campus will be 345,000 square feet and will be a nonprofit hospital for children, focused on orthopedics. If parents can’t pay, they are not required to, making it an incredibly necessary beacon for families in North Texas, particularly in cities north of Dallas who would not otherwise be able to seek out care.

The approximately 10 acres will hold: a movement science center, physical and occupational pediatric therapy, playing fields, a running trail, and a playground park, but it will be anchored by its Center for Excellence in Sports Medicine, led by Philip L. Wilson, M.D. This Center will provide specialized treatment for sports-related orthopedic conditions and concussions. The new fracture clinic, currently located in Plano, will also relocate to the North Campus, providing walk-in services for patients without a physician referral or an appointment. In addition, the campus will be proactive with an educational outreach program to improve athletic safety within schools and sports teams.

“We are excited to be coming to Frisco, where we will continue to give children back their childhood in this vibrant community,” said Robert L. Walker, Scottish Rite Hospital president and CEO.

Included in the groundbreaking event was the kick off of Scottish Rite Hospital’s Centennial Celebration, which will lead up to its 100th anniversary in 2021. The theme of this celebration, Boundless, was developed by The Richard’s Group and represents the hospital’s focus on continuing to grow and advance as a world renowned organization, with no bounds or limits, for the next one hundred years.

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children’s North Campus is due to open in 2018.

