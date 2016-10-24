Plano West hockey team goes pink and “Sticks it to Cancer

When the Plano West Wolves took to the ice at the Dr. Pepper/Star Center this weekend, the junior varsity hockey players weren’t wearing their usual gear. These 7th, 8th and 9th graders were dressed in head-to-toe pink to “stick it to cancer” and show the importance of cancer support for people experiencing the challenging emotions and ups and downs of a cancer diagnosis.

From pink socks to sticks taped pink to pink jerseys, the boys and the Plano West Hockey Club hoped to grab attention and raise funds for Cancer Support Community North Texas, an organization offering free emotional and social support to anyone going through a cancer journey.

“While these kids may not be dealing with cancer themselves, they need to understand that there are ‘safe’ places to go and get help if and when cancer touches them,” says Maureen Conway, a family member/supporter of the team. “With boys especially, we want them to be able to talk about cancer and the scary emotions that a diagnosis can carry…and that there’s always hope.”

All funds raised will be donated to Cancer Support Community North Texas’ three Clubhouses to support the non-profit’s free programming and support.

For more information, visit www.cancersupporttexas.org.

Photography by Stephanie Tann.