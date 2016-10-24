Steinfest to bring sausage, beer and live music to Downtown Plano

Dust of your lederhosen—it’s time to get festive and party on 15th Street!

In the tradition of Oktoberfest, Historic Downtown Plano Association hosts the 2nd annual Steinfest Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy live music, German beer and sausage, games, contests, commemorative steins, T-shirts and more. Admission is free. Food and souvenirs are available for purchase.

Grab your friends and dance in the street to live polka music, take down craft German beer and German-inspired cuisine. Check out the artist village of craftsman and makers, watch the wiener dog fashion show, play beer keg bowling, plus, participate or watch a variety competitions.

Have a pint and enjoy German-inspired cuisine prepared by Arts District chefs. Some of the restaurants that will be serving at this year’s Steinfest: Ye Ole Butcher Shop, Jorg’s Vienna Cafe, The Filmore Pub, Urban Rio, Dude Sweet Chocolate and Angela’s at the Crosswalk.

VIP packages are $40 and includes 20 food and beverage coupons, a commemorative stein (traditional German beer-drinking glass), a Steinfest T-shirt and access to VIP beer garden with a private bar.

Kids crafts and face painting will also be a treat available for the kiddos.

STEINFEST 2016

When: October 29 | 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 East 15th St., Plano, Texas 75074

Cost: Free! Or, $40 VIP package

More: For more details about Steinfest 2016, please visit steinfest.org.