Top 10 best spots for a cocktail at Shops at Legacy

What’s your poison: Shaken, stirred or with a twist? Regardless, Shops at Legacy has you covered. One of the best places to be on a Friday night, Shops at Legacy is always bustling, particularly while the weather is forgiving. Whether it’s an after work drink with coworkers, a date, or a girls’ night out, here are some of the most creative and delicious cocktails to be found at The Shops.

Mexican Sugar’s Hibiscus Margarita

Respado, infused-hibiscus water, simple syrup and orange liqueur

7501 Lone Star Dr., B150, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.943.0984 | mexicansugarcocina.com

Courtesy of Mexican Sugar’s Facebook page

Del Frisco’s Youth Serum

Fresh cucumber, fresh mint, Ketel One Vodka and fresh lemon sour

7200 Bishop Rd., Ste. D9, Plano, TX 75024 | 469.661.8012 | delfriscosgrille.com/plano

Courtesy of Del Frisco’s Facebook page

The Capital Grille’s Stoli Doli

Stolichnaya Vodka infused with fresh pineapple, chilled and served straight up, unchanged since 1990.

7300 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, TX 75024 | 972.398.2221 | thecapitalgrille.com

Pepper Smash Cocktail Kitchen’s Cotton Candy Martini

Citrus vodka, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, champagne, candy floss

7200 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024 | 972.943.0499 | peppersmash.com

Photo by Daniel Mitchell | Courtesy of Pepper Smash Cocktail Kitchen

Ra’s Tokyo Sour

Fresh, housemade sour mix blended with Sauza 100% Blue Agave Tequila

7501 Lone Star Dr., B-130, Plano, TX 75024 | 469.467.7400 | rasushi.com/plano

Fireside Pies’ Grapefruit Rickey

42 Below Vodka, St. Germain, red grapefruit, lime and club soda

5717 Legacy Dr. #110, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.398.2700 | firesidepies.com

Photo by Colbea Smith

Seasons 52’s Bourbon Berry Bramble

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, fresh raspberries, blackberries and lime

7300 Lone Star Dr. C100, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.312.8852 | seasons52.com

Courtesy of Seasons 52 Facebook page

Jasper’s Triple Godiva Chocolate Martini

White and dark chocolate liqueurs, White Crème de Cacao

7161 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024 | 469.229.9111 | jaspersplano.com

Cafe Istanbul’s Whirling Dervish

Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Frangelico, Baileys and Kahlua sprinkled with Turkish coffee

300 Lone Star Dr. #160c, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.398.2020 | cafe-istanbul.net

Blue Martini’s Almond Joy

Three olives, vanilla vodka, Bacardi Rock Coconut Rum and Chocolate Liqueur, served with coconut shavings in a chocolate rimmed glass

7301 Lone Star Dr., Plano, TX 75024 | 972.727.2583 | bluemartinilounge.com

