Top 10 best spots for a cocktail at Shops at Legacy

What’s your poison: Shaken, stirred or with a twist? Regardless, Shops at Legacy has you covered. One of the best places to be on a Friday night, Shops at Legacy is always bustling, particularly while the weather is forgiving. Whether it’s an after work drink with coworkers, a date, or a girls’ night out, here are some of the most creative and delicious cocktails to be found at The Shops.

Mexican Sugar’s Hibiscus Margarita

Respado, infused-hibiscus water, simple syrup and orange liqueur

7501 Lone Star Dr., B150, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.943.0984 | mexicansugarcocina.com

Del Frisco’s Youth Serum

Fresh cucumber, fresh mint, Ketel One Vodka and fresh lemon sour

7200 Bishop Rd., Ste. D9, Plano, TX 75024 | 469.661.8012 | delfriscosgrille.com/plano

The Capital Grille’s Stoli Doli

Stolichnaya Vodka infused with fresh pineapple, chilled and served straight up, unchanged since 1990.

7300 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, TX 75024 | 972.398.2221 | thecapitalgrille.com

Pepper Smash Cocktail Kitchen’s Cotton Candy Martini

Citrus vodka, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, champagne, candy floss

7200 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024 | 972.943.0499 | peppersmash.com

Ra’s Tokyo Sour

Fresh, housemade sour mix blended with Sauza 100% Blue Agave Tequila

7501 Lone Star Dr., B-130, Plano, TX 75024 | 469.467.7400 | rasushi.com/plano

Fireside Pies’ Grapefruit Rickey

42 Below Vodka, St. Germain, red grapefruit, lime and club soda

5717 Legacy Dr. #110, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.398.2700 | firesidepies.com

Seasons 52’s Bourbon Berry Bramble

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, fresh raspberries, blackberries and lime

7300 Lone Star Dr. C100, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.312.8852 | seasons52.com

Jasper’s Triple Godiva Chocolate Martini

White and dark chocolate liqueurs, White Crème de Cacao

7161 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024 | 469.229.9111 | jaspersplano.com

Cafe Istanbul’s Whirling Dervish

Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Frangelico, Baileys and Kahlua sprinkled with Turkish coffee

300 Lone Star Dr. #160c, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.398.2020 | cafe-istanbul.net

Blue Martini’s Almond Joy

Three olives, vanilla vodka, Bacardi Rock Coconut Rum and Chocolate Liqueur, served with coconut shavings in a chocolate rimmed glass

7301 Lone Star Dr., Plano, TX 75024 | 972.727.2583 | bluemartinilounge.com