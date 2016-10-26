Just in time for the holidays, Artists’ Showplace Gallery presents a double-feature weekend. The merriment begins with their annual Holiday Jewelry Trunk Show on Friday, November 11, from 5-9 p.m. Featured jewelry artists will be on hand to show their latest work. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Then, on Saturday, November 12, everyone is invited back to the gallery for our Fall Fine Art Auction, where collectors will find extraordinary work by Modern Masters like Dali and Miró, international artists, and emerging local artists. The afternoon fun includes live music, wine and light refreshments.

Auction preview hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. The auction begins promptly at 3.

Double feature weekend at the Artists’ Showplace Gallery

When: November 11-12

Where: 15615 N Coit Rd #230, Dallas, TX 75248

More: theartistsshowplace.com