Cruise the Mediterranean with Stephan Pyles and Paula Lambert

Next summer, venture out on a once-in-a-lifetime journey with Legendary Chef and Founding Father of Southwestern Cuisine Stephan Pyles and American cheese making Pioneer and Founder of Dallas’ Mozzarella Company Paula Lambert through Italy onboard the Silversea’s intimate luxury ship the Silver Spirit from July 17 – July 26, 2017. The nine night, eight day cruise includes a Mediterranean tour from Venice to Rome filled with culinary and cooking demonstrations, dinners and a special shore event developed by Pyles and Lambert. The Silversea offers personalized service-nearly one crew member for every guest-and butler service in every suite. Special pricing is available for those who book now until October 31, 2016, by calling 800-374-3740.

Pyles is a fifth-generation Texas chef whose life was changed after a trip to France during college where he experienced haute cuisine for the very first time. A few years later he was invited to The Great Chefs of France Cooking School at the Mondavi Winery where he served as Chef’s Assistant and worked with Michelin 3-star chefs of the day such as Michel Guerard, Jean and Pierre Troigros, Alain Chapel, Paul Bocuse and Gaston LeNotre. In 1982, he met and worked closely with Julia Child and continued a warm friendship with her until her passing.

These experiences shaped Pyles’ career trajectory and he is credited with putting Texas on the global culinary map by Texas Monthly when he opened Routh Street Café in 1983. He was the first chef in Texas who took local ingredients and prepared them using classical French cooking techniques that wowed critics and fans alike. This year, Pyles returns to some of his seminal influences with the opening of Flora Street Café featuring Elevated Texas cuisine in the Dallas Arts District.

All of his restaurants have benefited from Pyles’ healthy appetite for international travel and culinary experiences around the world. In 2015, Pyles led a sold-out, first-ever culinary tour through Cuba.

The tour will commence and have stops in: