Plano Metropolitan Ballet presents: The Jungle Book

Plano Metropolitan Ballet (PMB), funded in part by the City of Plano, will enthrall audiences of all ages with an original production, The Jungle Book.

The story opens as animals dance in the jungle. We all know the story from the books and movies, but to see Plano Metropolitan Ballet bring it to life is something special! This ballet performance is the biggest event of the year for PMB, so make sure to get your tickets as soon as they go on sale, November 1.

Here’s the story, in short:

Suddenly, Baghera, the panther, finds a basket containing a human baby. Careful to hide this treasure from the man-eating tiger, Shere Khan, Baghera hands the baby over to Akeela to be raised by the wolves.

Mowgli grows up with the wolves Akeela and Racksha without issue. Until, however, Shere Khan discovers Mowgli, prompting Baghera to usher her to a village to be among other humans where Mowgli finds fire, called the Red Flower.

Queen Loui of the monkeys is also enamored with the Red Flower, feeling it will make her the most powerful animal in the jungle. Mowgli later separates from Baghera and encounters the snake, Kaa, who cannot determine whether Mowgli is a friend—or food. Fortunately, the jovial bear, Baloo, dashes to the rescue.

Through the adventures, Mowgli becomes acquainted with Effie and the majestic elephants. Mowgli continues to have various encounters with Queen Loui, who still desires the Red Flower, and she saves Baloo from a hive of buzzing honeybees.

The always-lurking Shere Khan finally finds Mowgli. Aided by a jungle full of loyal animals who wish to protect her, Mowgli escapes from Shere Khan once and for all and realizes the jungle is truly her home.

Some principal cast members include: Stephanie Yamauchi (Mowgli), Hannah Beaudreau (Baghera), Addie Howell (Racksha), Scarlett Walls (Kaa), Phoebe Salas (Baloo), Amanda LaPorte (Queen Loui), Jenny Zhu (Effie), and professional dancers, Ruben Gerding (Shere Khan), and Tagir Galimov (Akeela).

Plano Metropolitan Ballet is under the Artistic Direction of Cindi Lawrence Hanson.

Performances begin on January 6 with a community outreach event at 7 p.m. General audience performances are January 7 at 7 p.m, January 14 at 3 p.m., and January 21 at 3 and 7 p.m. Plano Met will also be performing The Jungle Book for the Girl Scouts on January 7 at 3 p.m., January 13 at 7 p.m., January 14 at 7 p.m., and January 20 at 7 p.m.

All performances are at the Courtyard Theater and tickets Tickets are $16 per person, and go on sale November 1. Purchase them now as this event is always a sellout! Tickets are available in person at Gotta Dance (3131 Custer Road in Plano) or online at planometballet.org.

THE JUNGLE BOOK

Where: Courtyard Theatre | 1509 H Ave., Plano, Texas

When:

Performances –

• Friday, January 6 | 7 p.m.

• Saturday, January 7 | 7 p.m.

• Saturday, January 14 | 3 p.m.

• Saturday, January 21 | 3 and 7 p.m.

Girl Scout Performances –

• Saturday, January 7 | 3 p.m.

• Friday, January 13 | 7 p.m.

• Saturday, January 14 | 7 p.m.

• Friday, January 20 | 7 p.m.

Tickets: $16, available online or in person at Gotta Dance | 3131 Custer Rd., Suite 195, Plano, Texas

Plano Metropolitan Ballet

A not-for-profit ballet company, the Plano Metropolitan Ballet (PMB) puts on performances in Plano, Texas, every year. Founded in 1987, the PMB is under the artistic direction of Cindi Lawrence Hanson, who has been in the position since 1998. The PMB brings in instructors to give “master” classes, and guest artists provide inspiration to company members.

planometballet.org