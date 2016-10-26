What’s inside our November issue

Fall has brought chillier weather–not much chillier, since this is Texas–and the November issue of Plano Profile! In honor of Veterans Day, we profiled several local veterans, from congressmen to crossing guards. Our American Hero features Congressman Sam Johnson, pictured on the cover, whose wisdom and staggering story awed and inspired us. Then, The Crossing Guard features the heartwarming story of Luther Walker, a beloved Plano crossing guard and veteran.

Cheryl “Action” Jackson, philanthropist and Founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry is the driving force behind one of Plano’s largest labors of love. Learn a little about one of Plano’s most inspiring women, just in time for their biggest fundraiser, the Thanksgiving food drive happening November 12. Then, check out Stayin’ Alive, the story of Aerin Thomas, aged 12, who used CPR to save her father’s life.

Did you miss the most high profile events this fall? Flip through our Society pages for a recap of the stunning Minnie’s Feed Just One Gala and our 15th annual Women in Business event.

Our style section shines this month. Roopa Pemmaraju is a rising star in the fashion world and she’s recently moved to Plano. Her stunning fashions are ethically created and an homage to both Indian and Indigenous Australian cultures.

As for Food & Drink, savor The Sweet Life at Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen, southern comfort food at its very finest, and our restaurant review for this month. Find a new favorite Filipino joint in this month’s Hidden Gem and learn how to create a delectable new Seasonal side dish, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Read on!