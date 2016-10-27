Plano ranks 3rd in the nation for city livability

Once again, the City of Excellence has been nationally recognized: SmartAsset ran the numbers on 93 of the biggest cities in the country and judged Plano as the 3rd most livable city in the country! This ranking is based on six factors: Population density, walkability, violent crime rate, property crime rate, unemployment rate and income after housing.

Plano has a high population density, which is awesome since that correlates to establishment density, an easy way to judge accessibility to stores, restaurants and more. Property crime rate is the number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Property crime rates are based on 2014 data from local police department websites and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Database. Plano ranked well in both of these factors.

Here are Plano’s other scores and how SmartAsset determined them:

Walkability : 36 This is calculated on a 0-100 scale. A lower number means the city is less walkable and a higher number means it’s more walkable. Data on a city’s walkability comes from walkscore.com.

: 36 Violent Crime Rate : 165.21 This is the number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Violent crime rates are based on 2014 data from local police department websites and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Database.

: 165.21 Unemployment Rate : 5.9% (3rd lowest in the nation) Data from each city’s unemployment rate comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.

: 5.9% (3rd lowest in the nation) Income after housing : $30,949 on average (13th in the nation). This is the annual median income minus the annual median housing cost in each city. For the purpose of this study, places with high incomes after housing were considered to be more livable. Data for this metric came from the U.S. Census Bureau.

: $30,949 on average (13th in the nation). Overall score out of 100: 97.90!

Honorable mention goes to our neighbor Irving, ranked as #6 in the nation.

For more, visit smartasset.com