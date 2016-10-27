Recipe: Roasted Red Peppers with Shallots, Tomatoes & Thyme

Roasted Red Peppers with Shallots, Tomatoes & Thyme makes for a great side dish for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner–so easy and yet so flavorful.
Ingredients
- ¾ lb. shallots, peeled
- 2½ tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 small bunch fresh thyme sprigs
- 3 plump, smooth, well-shaped red bell peppers
- ½ lb. cherry or grape tomatoes
- salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
Recipe
- Halve the shallots lengthwise if they are large. Fry them in 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a small pan for 5 minutes, until well browned in spots. Sprinkle with sugar, shake well to distribute, remove from the heat, and sprinkle with leaves stripped from the thyme over the shallots (reserving some for garnish).
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Halve the peppers lengthwise, leaving the stalks intact. Remove the seeds and pith.
- Spray a shallow baking dish with olive oil cooking spray. Lay the peppers, cut side up, in the dish wedging them one against the other to keep them upright. Halve the tomatoes, or prick them if they are tiny.
- Pile the shallots into the peppers, dividing them equally. Mix the tomatoes among them, and season everything with salt and pepper.
- Roast in the oven for about 35 minutes, until the vegetables are hot and tender, and lightly browned here and there. Remove and let cool a few minutes.
- Sprinkle with more fresh thyme leaves, then serve. Makes 6 servings.