Artist Gabrielle Castaneda Pruitt invites you to take a look inside her Visual Journal

See “a language of my own,” a stunning new photography exhibit in the ArtCentre of Plano by local artist Gaby Pruitt. She has a keen interest in visual linguistics in her daily life and her work showcases tender moments of everyday beauty. Gabrielle (Gaby) Castaneda Pruitt was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and raised in Oklahoma, but she “found her language” in Dallas, Richardson and right here in Plano. An accomplished artist with an eye on the simple beauty of everyday moments, Gaby has exhibited her stunning work in a wide range of galleries including the Bath House Cultural Center at White Rock Lake; The Latino Cultural Center, Dallas, TX; The Black Box Gallery, Colorado; ASmith Gallery, Johnson City, TX and LuminArte Gallery, Dallas, TX.

In Plano, her work has been featured in both Plano’s 1st ArtFest in Downtown Plano Arts District September 2016 and now in the ArtCentre of Plano.

“They look like a photograph, sometimes just a snapshot,” Gaby explained to me. “But they are mini novels or paragraphs. They have a history. My new images, I call them characters. I picked them up on a walk with a very dear friend. We were taking a break and needed some air. We didn’t go very far when we came upon them a few here, then more there. I knew immediately I wanted to photograph them.

“I carried them home carefully not wanting to break the stems. I lined them up in my window, watching the lighting. Becoming even more connected to them.

Then it was time to record them, capture them.”

a language of my own exhibition

When: November 3

Opening Reception: November 10 | 6:30-8:30

Where: The ArtCentre of Plano | Courtyard Theatre, 1509 H. Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

More: gabypruittphotography.com; gabypruittphotography.net; artcentreofplano.org