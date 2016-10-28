PDQ celebrates its 5th birthday

Today, PDQ celebrated their 5th year of being in business. A family company, their focus is quality, quality and more quality. Everything they serve is fresh-made, never frozen; even their dipping sauces (Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Buffalo Bleu and Sweet Srriacha, just to name a few). According to the local owner who attended their birthday celebration party at the Frisco location, PDQ “beat the odds.” They’re competing with great concepts like Chipotle and Raising Cane’s–and they’re going strong. It’s a young company in the grand scheme of things, but they’re expanding quickly and deliciously.

Here are just a few of the reasons PDQ is great.

Have you tried their zucchini fries? They’re the perfect mix of indulgent and vegetables. PDQ celebrated their anniversary with an all new sandwich that debuted October 28 and wow, it’s good. It’s the Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich. Simple and uncomplicated, wholesome and served hot. On first bite, I noticed that while the chicken was very tender, the breading was hot with a perfect crunch. It’s unencumbered, only accompanied with pickles–which add some zing–and honey butter, which was very subtle and applied with a light touch. Just enough to make it just a bit sweet. To me, it tasted like a chicken ‘n’ waffles sandwich! PDQ is still expanding into North Texas in some innovative ways. They’d like to add a breakfast menu (yes please) and more dinner options as well. They’re particularly interested in more specialized menus on a local scale. For example, Texas patrons wanted gravy on the menu. So they created their Black Pepper Gravy, which is only available in Texas. Because it’s for Texas. And Texas gravy isn’t at all like Florida gravy.

Needless to say, PDQ offers something fresh and fun and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them around. Happy 5th birthday, PDQ!

Plano PDQ

Hours : Daily 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

: Daily 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Where : 1151 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093

: 1151 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093 More: 214.233.7290

Frisco PDQ

Hours : Monday-Saturday |10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday | 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

: Where : 4585 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

: 4585 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034 More: 972.292.7673

Murphy PDQ

Hours : 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Where : 104 FM 544, Murphy, TX 75094

: 104 FM 544, Murphy, TX 75094 More: 972.423.4660

eatpdq.com